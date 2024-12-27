Left Menu

The Batman Sequel Delayed to 2027: A Star-Studded Fall Movie Season Unfolds

The eagerly awaited sequel to 'The Batman' faces a year-long delay, now set for release in 2027. Meanwhile, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Tom Cruise gear up for an exciting fall 2026 film season. The Batman Part II features Robert Pattinson reprising his iconic role, with a stellar supporting cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 23:18 IST
The Batman Sequel Delayed to 2027: A Star-Studded Fall Movie Season Unfolds
Batman (Image source: DC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The sequel to 'The Batman' has experienced a delay, pushing its release from the anticipated 2026 date to October 1, 2027, as reported by Deadline. Despite the setback, production is slated to begin in late summer. With extensive VFX work required, a fall 2026 release remains feasible.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Tom Cruise are preparing to dominate the fall 2026 movie roster. Their latest feature, starring Sandra Huller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, and Riz Ahmed, explores the journey of the world's most powerful man on a mission to prove his worth.

Robert Pattinson will once again grace the screen as Bruce Wayne in 'The Batman Part II'. News of the sequel first surfaced at CinemaCon in April 2022, with Mattson Tomlin joining Matt Reeves to co-write in August. The film's title was officially announced in January 2023 by DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024