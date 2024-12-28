Entertainment Unwrapped: From 'Wicked' to Bollywood Art-House Hits
Current entertainment highlights include Jon M. Chu's efforts to bring 'Wicked' to life, a surge in NBA's Christmas Day viewership amidst NFL-Netflix rivalry, an internationally acclaimed Indian art-house film, and Chinese scams inspired by 'Squid Game'.
The latest entertainment news brings a mix of film, sports, and international television developments.
Jon M. Chu, director of the upcoming musical film 'Wicked', shares his excitement in bringing the beloved characters to the big screen, amid high emotional stakes and team expectations at Universal Pictures.
In sports, the NBA reports a significant jump in Christmas Day viewership, intersecting with the NFL's Netflix debut, marking the highest holiday audience in five years. Meanwhile, India's cinematic landscape shifts as 'All We Imagine as Light', an art-house film, gains accolades across global platforms, defying typical Bollywood norms.
Additionally, a sinister trend emerges in China, where fraudsters, inspired by 'Squid Game', exploit those facing financial hardships with false promises of debt relief and prize winnings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
