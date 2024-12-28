Champion's Dilemma: Magnus Carlsen Disqualified for Dress Code Breach

In a surprising twist at the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship, five-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen was disqualified for contravening FIDE's dress code. The Norwegian grandmaster appeared in jeans, an attire explicitly forbidden by the chess governing body, resulting in a fine and subsequent exclusion from the competition.

Despite being a defending champion, Carlsen remained steadfast in his decision not to alter his attire immediately, pointing to his willingness to conform by the next day. His refusal resulted in his disqualification before the ninth round. The rules, as outlined by the FIDE Athletes Commission, aim to uphold professionalism and are consistently conveyed to all participants.

In addressing the incident, FIDE reasserted its commitment to fair play and standardization, stating that Carlsen's removal was impartial and equivalent to penalties against other players, like Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi, who chose compliance. The embittered Carlsen voiced dissatisfaction with FIDE's policies and declared his intention to withdraw from the Blitz section.

(With inputs from agencies.)