Christmas Joy: Pranitha Subhash Introduces Baby Jai

In a Christmas delight, actress Pranitha Subhash joyfully introduced her second child, a baby boy named Jai, to fans through heartfelt family photos on social media. The celebrations captured the spirit of joy and unity, featuring Pranitha, her husband Nithin Raju, and their children in a series of touching images.

Pranitha, celebrated for her poise on and off the screen, shares her life with Nithin Raju, a prominent businessman famed for owning Vega City Mall and leading multiple real estate ventures in Bangalore. Their union has captivated fans, further deepened by this festive family reveal.

The actress's fans, eagerly anticipating her cinematic return, watched as she cherished motherhood and shared memorable family moments online. The unveiling of baby Jai during Christmas has amplified the excitement and affection among her admirers, creating unforgettable memories this festive season.

