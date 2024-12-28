Left Menu

Christmas Joy: Pranitha Subhash Introduces Baby Jai

Actress Pranitha Subhash shared the joyous news of her second child's arrival, a son named Jai, with family photos on social media this Christmas. She and her husband Nithin Raju, a successful businessman, celebrated the festive occasion with their children, bringing delight to her fans awaiting her return to cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:29 IST
Christmas Joy: Pranitha Subhash Introduces Baby Jai
Pranitha Subhash
  • Country:
  • United States

In a Christmas delight, actress Pranitha Subhash joyfully introduced her second child, a baby boy named Jai, to fans through heartfelt family photos on social media. The celebrations captured the spirit of joy and unity, featuring Pranitha, her husband Nithin Raju, and their children in a series of touching images.

Pranitha, celebrated for her poise on and off the screen, shares her life with Nithin Raju, a prominent businessman famed for owning Vega City Mall and leading multiple real estate ventures in Bangalore. Their union has captivated fans, further deepened by this festive family reveal.

The actress's fans, eagerly anticipating her cinematic return, watched as she cherished motherhood and shared memorable family moments online. The unveiling of baby Jai during Christmas has amplified the excitement and affection among her admirers, creating unforgettable memories this festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI assistants expose vulnerabilities in academic assessments and learning objectives

Generative AI and the future of creative problem-solving: A paradigm shift

Fully open-source AI breakthrough could transform biomedical research

AI’s cognitive challenges: Why older chatbots struggle like aging humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024