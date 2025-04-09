Left Menu

Booming Business Awaits: Rajasthan's Real Estate Expo Set to Make Waves

The Credai Rajasthan Real Estate Expo, held from April 17-20, anticipates over Rs 60 crore in on-spot business. Featuring 40 participants from across the state and more than 50 stalls, the event will showcase multiple property models, offering plots, flats, villas, and more to an estimated 5,000 visitors.

Booming Business Awaits: Rajasthan's Real Estate Expo Set to Make Waves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Credai Rajasthan Real Estate Expo, poised to become a major attraction, is set to occur from April 17-20. This event is expected to bring an impressive Rs 60 crore in on-spot business. The expo will see participation from over 40 real estate entrepreneurs hailing from various cities within Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Alwar, Ajmer, and Udaipur.

Visitors will have access to over 50 stalls, featuring an array of property models available for purchase, such as plots, flats, villas, and farmhouses. The Credai Rajasthan General Secretary, Ravindra Pratap Singh, highlighted these details during a press conference, showcasing the diverse real estate market of the region.

Additional insights were provided by Credai Rajasthan Co-Convener Krishna Gupta, who likened the expo to a festival enriched with motivational sessions and entertainment. With an expected turnout of around 5,000 visitors, the event is organized in collaboration with prominent industry partners, marking a significant event on the region's real estate calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

