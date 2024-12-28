Bollywood's Struggle: South Indian Films Dominate Box Office

Bollywood faced a challenging 2024, with its typical formulaic stories and action dramas failing to meet box office expectations. While the Hindi film industry relied heavily on nostalgia through re-releases to draw audiences, Telugu blockbusters like 'Pushpa 2' and 'Kalki 2898 AD' offered the larger-than-life storytelling audiences craved.

The Hindi film industry's major success was 'Stree 2', a horror comedy that earned Rs 597 crore. On the contrary, most Hindi movies failed to reach the Rs 500 crore mark. In comparison, 'Pushpa 2' alone grossed over Rs 700 crore in Hindi and Rs 1,700 crore worldwide.

Film analysts suggest that this trend indicates a shifting preference among Indian audiences, with Bollywood needing to focus more on producing pan-India films. As audiences increasingly embrace South Indian cinema, there's hope in Bollywood to make a comeback in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)