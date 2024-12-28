Toy Story 5: A New Adventure Unveiled

Tim Allen, the renowned voice of Buzz Lightyear, has shared insights into the upcoming fifth installment of the beloved 'Toy Story' series, describing it as having a 'clever story.' Allen recently finished his first recording session for the film, set to hit theaters in 2026.

The actor, known for his longstanding role in the franchise, expressed enthusiasm about the project's direction. As Pixar Animation Studios and Disney prepare for another release, Allen assures fans of another hit, attributing its creation to an exceptional script rather than commercial interests.

Directed and written by Andrew Stanton, a key figure in the previous Toy Story films, 'Toy Story 5' promises to continue the legacy of creativity and adventure. The highly anticipated film will premiere on June 19, 2026, joining a storied history of cinematic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)