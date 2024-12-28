Manoj Bajpayee Wraps Shooting for The Family Man Season 3

Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee announced the completion of shooting for the third installment of the critically-acclaimed series 'The Family Man.' He shared this update via Instagram, posting a clapperboard photo with the caption, 'Shooting wrapped!! For Family Man 3! Aur thoda intezar...'

The series, an Amazon Prime Video action thriller, is the brainchild of creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. It features an ensemble cast with Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha reprising their roles.

The upcoming season will see Bajpayee portray his beloved character Srikant Tiwari, who juggles his life as a 'middle-class guy and a world-class spy,' tackling an intense national security threat while striving to improve his personal life.

(With inputs from agencies.)