Left Menu

Preserving Tribal Heritage: Arunachal's Call to Action

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik emphasized the importance of preserving the indigenous scripts of tribal communities. At the silver jubilee of IFCSAP, he advocated for cultural preservation through documentation, community involvement, and education, emphasizing the need for workshops to educate youth and inter-community exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 28-12-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:17 IST
Preserving Tribal Heritage: Arunachal's Call to Action
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lieutenant General (Retd) K T Parnaik, underscored the importance of preserving the indigenous scripts of tribal communities at a recent event. This was highlighted during the silver jubilee celebration of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP).

Parnaik stressed the creation of cultural repositories to protect various artefacts and manuscripts. He encouraged the organization of workshops and seminars to educate younger generations about their ancestral heritage, promoting community engagement by involving youth in traditional crafts and rituals.

The governor also advocated for inter-community exchanges among tribes to foster understanding and appreciation. He paid homage to Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo, seen as the father of the indigenous faith movement in the state, aiming to promote mutual respect and cultural preservation for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024