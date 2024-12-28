Preserving Tribal Heritage: Arunachal's Call to Action

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lieutenant General (Retd) K T Parnaik, underscored the importance of preserving the indigenous scripts of tribal communities at a recent event. This was highlighted during the silver jubilee celebration of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP).

Parnaik stressed the creation of cultural repositories to protect various artefacts and manuscripts. He encouraged the organization of workshops and seminars to educate younger generations about their ancestral heritage, promoting community engagement by involving youth in traditional crafts and rituals.

The governor also advocated for inter-community exchanges among tribes to foster understanding and appreciation. He paid homage to Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo, seen as the father of the indigenous faith movement in the state, aiming to promote mutual respect and cultural preservation for future generations.

