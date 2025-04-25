Global Markets Rally on Tech Gains and Softened US-China Tensions

Asian stock markets and the dollar demonstrated resilience on Friday, buoyed by a perceived softening in the United States' approach towards China. Investors cheered as Alphabet, Google's parent company, surpassed profit expectations, forecasting robust AI investment growth, which contributed to an uplift in the S&P 500 futures.

Currency traders noted the dollar stabilizing following weeks of volatility tied to U.S.-China tariff dynamics. ING currency strategist Francesco Pesole indicated investors sense an ability to sway U.S. government policy favorably, seeking confirmation through stronger U.S. asset performance.

Elsewhere, U.S. President Trump's change in tone regarding tariffs injected optimism, particularly across Asian markets. However, China maintained its stance of not engaging with trade talks. Market analysts remain cautious, acknowledging potential disruptions due to unresolved global trade tensions and economic forecasts remaining volatile.

(With inputs from agencies.)