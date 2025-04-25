Left Menu

India Suspends Historic Indus Water Treaty Amid Rising Tensions

India has notified Pakistan of its decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, a pivotal agreement established in 1960 to manage shared rivers. This move follows a terror attack in Pahalgam. Pakistan views this suspension as an act of war, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Updated: 25-04-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 08:16 IST
In a landmark move, India has officially suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, citing increased tensions following a recent terror attack. The treaty, crucial for managing river resources between the two nations, has been put on hold as a retaliatory measure against Islamabad. The notification was served to Pakistan promptly on Thursday.

This decision came after India announced a series of reactions against Pakistan on Wednesday, which included expelling Pakistani military personnel and halting operations at the Attari land-transit post. Notably, all Pakistanis who entered India via Attari have been asked to exit the country by May 1.

In response, Pakistan swiftly condemned India's suspension of the treaty. Islamabad has declared that any interruption in water flow from the treaty's stipulated rivers will be interpreted as an act of aggression, further inflaming already strained bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

