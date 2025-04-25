US Stands with India: Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack
The United States has expressed solidarity with India, condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and calling for justice. The attack, which took place near Kashmir, resulted in 26 civilian deaths. The US reiterated its condemnation of terrorism, while not commenting on the involvement of Pakistan.
The United States has expressed unwavering support for India following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists. The U.S. State Department condemned the attack as 'heinous' and emphasized the need for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.
State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce reaffirmed the strong stance of President Trump and Secretary Rubio against terrorism in all its forms. Offering condolences to the victims' families, Bruce called for swift justice to be served.
Amid speculation over Pakistan's involvement, Bruce refrained from further comments, citing the volatile nature of the situation. She clarified that the U.S. has not taken a formal position on Kashmir's status, while highlighting ongoing close monitoring of developments in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Extradition Saga: Tahawwur Rana Awaits Justice for Mumbai Terror
High-Profile Extradition: The Arrival of Mumbai Terror Attack Accused
Justice Takes a Leap: Rana's Extradition to India for 2008 Mumbai Attacks Case
Advocate Narender Mann Appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for Mumbai Terror Attack Case
Historic Extradition: Tahawwur Rana to Face Trial in India for 26/11 Attacks