US Stands with India: Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

The United States has expressed solidarity with India, condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and calling for justice. The attack, which took place near Kashmir, resulted in 26 civilian deaths. The US reiterated its condemnation of terrorism, while not commenting on the involvement of Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-04-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 08:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has expressed unwavering support for India following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists. The U.S. State Department condemned the attack as 'heinous' and emphasized the need for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce reaffirmed the strong stance of President Trump and Secretary Rubio against terrorism in all its forms. Offering condolences to the victims' families, Bruce called for swift justice to be served.

Amid speculation over Pakistan's involvement, Bruce refrained from further comments, citing the volatile nature of the situation. She clarified that the U.S. has not taken a formal position on Kashmir's status, while highlighting ongoing close monitoring of developments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

