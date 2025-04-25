US Stands with India: Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

The United States has expressed unwavering support for India following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists. The U.S. State Department condemned the attack as 'heinous' and emphasized the need for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce reaffirmed the strong stance of President Trump and Secretary Rubio against terrorism in all its forms. Offering condolences to the victims' families, Bruce called for swift justice to be served.

Amid speculation over Pakistan's involvement, Bruce refrained from further comments, citing the volatile nature of the situation. She clarified that the U.S. has not taken a formal position on Kashmir's status, while highlighting ongoing close monitoring of developments in the region.

