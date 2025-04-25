Left Menu

Republicans Unveil $150 Billion Defense Boost with Focus on Golden Dome Shield

Republicans in the U.S. Congress propose a $150 billion defense package to advance President Trump's Golden Dome missile defense and other military initiatives. The legislation emphasizes naval shipbuilding, missile defense, and adopting innovative technologies, with a geopolitical focus on China. The measure aligns with Trump's tax cuts and aims to strengthen U.S. defense posture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 07:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 07:55 IST
Republicans in the U.S. Congress are set to unveil a $150 billion defense package aimed at bolstering President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile defense system. The move seeks to add a $27 billion boost to the system as part of a broader strategy to address the nation's most pressing military needs, including naval shipbuilding and space defense capabilities.

Key elements of the package include the procurement of 14 new warships, significant investments in missile interceptors and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) antimissile batteries, and resources directed toward enhancing the military presence in the Indo-Pacific. The plan reflects Republican efforts to deter Chinese military escalation while supporting internal defense industrial capacities.

Anchored in Trump's sweeping tax cut initiatives, the proposed spending also prioritizes innovation with $14 billion allocated for artificial intelligence adoption and weapon production. As the legislation moves through the House, Republicans aim for swift passage, emphasizing the importance of strengthening U.S. defense capabilities in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

