Sonam Wangchuk Joins Forces with Fasting Farmer Leader: A Solidarity Gesture for Farmers' Demands

In a significant show of solidarity, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk met with fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal at the Khanauri border demonstration site on Saturday.

Wangchuk's visit aimed to bring support and well wishes from the people of Ladakh to Dallewal, who has been on hunger strike for over 33 days.

Highlighting the critical role of farmers in food production, Wangchuk appealed to the public to sympathize with their cause as they demand a legal guarantee for minimum support prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)