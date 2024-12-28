Dayle Haddon: Breaking Barriers and Defying the Odds

Dayle Haddon, a renowned actor, activist, and former "Sports Illustrated" model, has died at 76 in what authorities suspect to be a case of carbon monoxide poisoning in her Pennsylvania home. Haddon's career was distinguished by her efforts to confront age discrimination in the modeling industry.

The incident was discovered in Solebury Township on Friday morning when emergency services responded to reports of an unconscious individual. Along with Haddon, a 76-year-old man identified as Walter J. Blucas was found and hospitalized under critical condition. High carbon monoxide levels were recorded at the scene due to a faulty flue and exhaust pipe in the gas heating system.

Haddon initially gained prominence by appearing on the covers of top magazines and starring in films. Faced with age-related industry biases, Haddon re-entered modeling post-tragedy, advocating for products catering to older women. She strikingly balanced her career with philanthropic pursuits, establishing WomenOne to uplift education among marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)