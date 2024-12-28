Left Menu

Dayle Haddon: Breaking Barriers and Defying the Odds

Dayle Haddon, a former model and activist known for challenging ageism in the fashion industry, has passed away at 76 due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. She reignited her modeling career in her late 30s, championing beauty for aging women and founding educational initiatives for marginalized girls and women.

Dayle Haddon, a renowned actor, activist, and former "Sports Illustrated" model, has died at 76 in what authorities suspect to be a case of carbon monoxide poisoning in her Pennsylvania home. Haddon's career was distinguished by her efforts to confront age discrimination in the modeling industry.

The incident was discovered in Solebury Township on Friday morning when emergency services responded to reports of an unconscious individual. Along with Haddon, a 76-year-old man identified as Walter J. Blucas was found and hospitalized under critical condition. High carbon monoxide levels were recorded at the scene due to a faulty flue and exhaust pipe in the gas heating system.

Haddon initially gained prominence by appearing on the covers of top magazines and starring in films. Faced with age-related industry biases, Haddon re-entered modeling post-tragedy, advocating for products catering to older women. She strikingly balanced her career with philanthropic pursuits, establishing WomenOne to uplift education among marginalized communities.

