Drones and AI Elevate Security Measures at Maha Kumbh 2025

The Maha Kumbh 2025 event will feature unprecedented security measures with drones monitoring both underwater and aerial environments. Over 45 crore pilgrims are expected, with advanced systems such as AI-enabled cameras and anti-drone technologies in place to ensure safety. Tethered drones will provide sustained monitoring beyond the Mela area.

Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 29-12-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 10:53 IST
The 2025 Maha Kumbh promises unparalleled security with the deployment of drones capable of underwater and aerial surveillance. Scheduled between January 13 and February 26, the religious gathering aims to ensure the safety of over 45 crore attendees.

In a historic move for Uttar Pradesh, innovative drones will cover the Sangam and Mela areas, offering cutting-edge monitoring and emergency response. AI-enabled cameras and an anti-drone system enhance security, detecting threats like rogue drones carrying contraband or surveillance equipment.

Tethered drones will offer real-time monitoring, while remote-controlled life buoys and AI systems will aid in managing crowd control and safety. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aims for the Maha Kumbh to set a new global safety standard, integrating modern technology with the event's traditional essence.

