Koneru Humpy: A Year of Triumph in Chess

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy emerged as the FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess champion, defeating Indonesia's Irene Sukandar. This victory rounds off an outstanding year for Indian chess players.

Remarkably, Humpy had commenced the tournament with a loss, only to finish it atop with 8.5 points. Her journey underscores perseverance amidst challenges and credits her family for their unwavering support.

Her triumph not only brings individual joy but also serves to motivate young Indians to pursue chess professionally, as India celebrates a year of significant achievements in the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)