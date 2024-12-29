Left Menu

Koneru Humpy: A Year of Triumph in Chess

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy clinched the FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess Championship, capping an impressive year for Indian chess. Starting with a first-round loss, she topped the tables with 8.5 points. This unexpected victory is a testament to her resilience and family support, inspiring future Indian chess talent.

Updated: 29-12-2024 13:08 IST
Koneru Humpy

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy emerged as the FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess champion, defeating Indonesia's Irene Sukandar. This victory rounds off an outstanding year for Indian chess players.

Remarkably, Humpy had commenced the tournament with a loss, only to finish it atop with 8.5 points. Her journey underscores perseverance amidst challenges and credits her family for their unwavering support.

Her triumph not only brings individual joy but also serves to motivate young Indians to pursue chess professionally, as India celebrates a year of significant achievements in the game.

