Court Blocks DEI Program Certification Requirement for Federal Contractors
A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction preventing the U.S. Department of Labor from enforcing a certification requirement against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. The lawsuit brought by Chicago Women in Trades argues that the requirement infringes on First Amendment rights and is overly vague, complicating compliance.
- Country:
- United States
A federal judge has put a hold on a Department of Labor mandate requiring government contractors to certify they don't manage diversity programs that breach anti-discrimination laws. This decision stems from a legal challenge by a nonprofit advocating for women in construction trades.
Judge Matthew Kennelly of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ruled that the Chicago Women in Trades is likely to succeed in its case. The lawsuit contends the requirement violates First Amendment rights and is impractical due to its vague terminology.
This legal action is among several against former President Trump's executive orders on DEI, which have encountered both support and opposition on various fronts. The ruling also prevents the Labor Department from revoking a significant grant for the organization until a final decision is made.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal
Trump Tackles Ticket Scalping: An Executive Order to Shield Fans
Trump's Strategic Maneuvering: Peace, Tariffs, and Tensions
Federal Scrutiny on Harvard: Trump Administration's Antisemitism Crackdown
Democrats Challenge Trump's Controversial Election Order in Court