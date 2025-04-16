Court Blocks DEI Program Certification Requirement for Federal Contractors

A federal judge has put a hold on a Department of Labor mandate requiring government contractors to certify they don't manage diversity programs that breach anti-discrimination laws. This decision stems from a legal challenge by a nonprofit advocating for women in construction trades.

Judge Matthew Kennelly of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ruled that the Chicago Women in Trades is likely to succeed in its case. The lawsuit contends the requirement violates First Amendment rights and is impractical due to its vague terminology.

This legal action is among several against former President Trump's executive orders on DEI, which have encountered both support and opposition on various fronts. The ruling also prevents the Labor Department from revoking a significant grant for the organization until a final decision is made.

(With inputs from agencies.)