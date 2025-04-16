Left Menu

Remembering Wink Martindale: Legendary Game Show Host Passes Away at 91

Wink Martindale, renowned for hosting popular TV game shows like 'Tic-Tac-Dough' and 'High Rollers,' passed away at 91. Beginning his career in radio, Martindale became a prominent TV figure. Known for his friendship with Elvis and his charismatic hosting, he left a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 05:29 IST
Remembering Wink Martindale: Legendary Game Show Host Passes Away at 91

Wink Martindale, a revered figure in the world of television game shows, has died at the age of 91, his manager confirmed. Known famously for hosting 'Tic-Tac-Dough' and 'High Rollers', Martindale left an indelible mark on American entertainment.

Born in Jackson, Tennessee, on December 4, 1933, Martindale embarked on his broadcasting journey in radio, where he forged a notable friendship with the legendary Elvis Presley. His career took a significant turn in 1964 with the game show 'What's This Song?', gaining popularity through his baritone voice and engaging style.

Affectionately known as Wink, a name inspired by a childhood friend's mispronunciation, Martindale hosted over a dozen game shows, endearing himself to audiences nationwide. His legacy in the realm of game shows remains unparalleled and widely respected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025