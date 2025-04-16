Remembering Wink Martindale: Legendary Game Show Host Passes Away at 91

Wink Martindale, a revered figure in the world of television game shows, has died at the age of 91, his manager confirmed. Known famously for hosting 'Tic-Tac-Dough' and 'High Rollers', Martindale left an indelible mark on American entertainment.

Born in Jackson, Tennessee, on December 4, 1933, Martindale embarked on his broadcasting journey in radio, where he forged a notable friendship with the legendary Elvis Presley. His career took a significant turn in 1964 with the game show 'What's This Song?', gaining popularity through his baritone voice and engaging style.

Affectionately known as Wink, a name inspired by a childhood friend's mispronunciation, Martindale hosted over a dozen game shows, endearing himself to audiences nationwide. His legacy in the realm of game shows remains unparalleled and widely respected.

(With inputs from agencies.)