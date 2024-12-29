Farewell to the Architect of Economic Reforms
The ashes of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were immersed in the Yamuna following Sikh rituals. Family members, including wife Gursharan Kaur and daughters, collected the ashes from Nigambodh Ghat. A series of religious ceremonies will follow. Singh passed away at 92, leaving a legacy of economic reforms.
Updated: 29-12-2024 14:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The ashes of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were respectfully immersed in the Yamuna River near Majnu Ka Tila Gurdwara, in accordance with Sikh customs, by his family members.
Following the tradition, Singh's ashes were collected from Nigambodh Ghat on a Sunday morning and transported to 'Asht Ghat' on the riverbank beside the gurdwara by close family, including his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their daughters.
Sikh rituals will continue with an 'Akhand Path' at the family's residence on January 1, culminating in a 'bhog' ceremony and 'Antim Ardas' at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara on January 3.
