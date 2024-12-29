Blockbuster Blunder: Pushpa-2 Premiere Turns Tragic
A tragic stampede during the premiere of 'Pushpa-2' in Hyderabad resulted in the death of a woman and injury to her son. Actor Allu Arjun is implicated, with ongoing legal proceedings. The incident has raised concerns about crowd management at high-profile events.
- Country:
- India
In a recent tragic incident, a woman lost her life and her son was injured during a stampede at the premiere of the blockbuster film 'Pushpa-2' in Hyderabad. According to the Director General of Police Jitender, the case is under investigation, with the court also engaged as it's sub judice.
The incident involved famous actor Allu Arjun, who has been named as an accused. During a year-end press conference, DGP Jitender acknowledged the law's role in pursuing justice, while refraining from divulging further details, citing the sub judice status of the case.
The local police have filed a case at the Chikkadpally police station against Allu Arjun, his security team, and others. With a regular bail petition pending, the court's decision is awaited eagerly by all parties involved. The focus remains on improving safety protocols to avoid such tragedies in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pushpa-2
- Hyderabad
- stampede
- Allu Arjun
- premiere
- film
- Telangana
- investigation
- bail
- sub judice
ALSO READ
Advocate's Protest at Kerala Film Festival: A Deeper Look
Gothic Romance Revived: 'Wuthering Heights' Film Adaptation Set for Release
Telangana's New Diet Plan: Boosting Welfare School Standards
Kerala Film Market Unveils Exclusive 'Viewing Room' at IFFK 2024
Telangana Tensions: Congress Defends Involvement in Cinema and Governance