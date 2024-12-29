Blockbuster Blunder: Pushpa-2 Premiere Turns Tragic

In a recent tragic incident, a woman lost her life and her son was injured during a stampede at the premiere of the blockbuster film 'Pushpa-2' in Hyderabad. According to the Director General of Police Jitender, the case is under investigation, with the court also engaged as it's sub judice.

The incident involved famous actor Allu Arjun, who has been named as an accused. During a year-end press conference, DGP Jitender acknowledged the law's role in pursuing justice, while refraining from divulging further details, citing the sub judice status of the case.

The local police have filed a case at the Chikkadpally police station against Allu Arjun, his security team, and others. With a regular bail petition pending, the court's decision is awaited eagerly by all parties involved. The focus remains on improving safety protocols to avoid such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)