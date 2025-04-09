Tom Cruise Takes Cannes by Storm with 'Mission: Impossible' Premiere

Tom Cruise is set to make a grand entrance at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival with the premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.'

The film, the eighth installment in the popular action series, will be premiered Out of Competition at the Grand Theatre Lumiere on May 14.

Notable figures such as director Christopher McQuarrie will accompany Cruise as they showcase the film to a global audience.

