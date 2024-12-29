Rising Spirits: Indian Single Malt Whiskies Distill International Success

Indian single malt whisky producers are seeking a unique standard from India's food and beverages authority FSSAI, as the global demand for premium Indian brands maintains its upward trajectory. With exports reaching 60 nations and prestigious awards boosting their allure, distillers are aiming to preserve the reputation of Indian whisky.

According to the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), defining Indian single malt whisky with specific standards and gaining a geographical indication tag are priorities for local distillers. These steps are essential to halt misrepresentation by those not abiding by proper production processes.

Indian spirits led by brands like Amrut and Paul John have now captured 53% of the domestic single malt market, outpacing international giants such as Glenlivet. As consumer trends shift towards premium options, the industry anticipates continued growth thanks to India's conducive climate making younger whiskies globally competitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)