Underwater Drones and AI Take Center Stage at Maha Kumbh 2025
The upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, will introduce underwater drones and AI-powered cameras for enhanced security. The event, expecting over 40 crore visitors, will feature advanced safety measures, cultural showcases, eco-friendly initiatives, and robust infrastructure renovations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:28 IST
In an unprecedented move, the Culture Ministry has announced the deployment of underwater drones for constant surveillance at the upcoming Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj's Sangam area.
Unveiling details of the extensive preparations, the ministry revealed that AI-driven cameras, multilingual signages, and a loss of new infrastructure are integral to ensuring a safe and enriching experience for millions of pilgrims.
This grand event, held under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, is not just about religious gatherings but aims to celebrate culture, spirituality, and sustainability on a global stage.
