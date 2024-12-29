In an unprecedented move, the Culture Ministry has announced the deployment of underwater drones for constant surveillance at the upcoming Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj's Sangam area.

Unveiling details of the extensive preparations, the ministry revealed that AI-driven cameras, multilingual signages, and a loss of new infrastructure are integral to ensuring a safe and enriching experience for millions of pilgrims.

This grand event, held under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, is not just about religious gatherings but aims to celebrate culture, spirituality, and sustainability on a global stage.

