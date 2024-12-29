Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Ayyappa Devotees: Gas Cylinder Blast Claims Six Lives

A gas cylinder explosion in a room where nine Ayyappa devotees were staying claimed six lives. Manjunath Waghmore was the latest victim, succumbing to his injuries on Sunday. The group intended to visit the Ayyappa temple in Kerala, but tragedy struck beforehand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 29-12-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 16:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a gas cylinder explosion has claimed the lives of six Ayyappa devotees in an accident that occurred in their accommodation on December 24. Manjunath Waghmore, a 22-year-old, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, adding to the death toll, as confirmed by the police.

Nine devotees sustained burns during the fire accident, with three still undergoing treatment in a local hospital. The incident, caused by a gas cylinder blast, shattered the group's plans to visit the Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

The deceased include Shankar Chavan, with others like Prakash Baraker, Tejeswar Satare, and Vinayak Baraker still receiving medical attention. This tragedy has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a spiritual journey.

