Uttarakhand's Auli: Next Global Adventure Hub?

Uttarakhand MP Anil Baluni has set ambitious plans to transform Auli, a well-known ski resort, into a world-class adventure tourism destination. The MP, representing Garhwal in Lok Sabha, drew inspiration from interactions with skiers and coaches during his recent visit.

Baluni announced his intention to host global competitions at Auli, envisioning it as a major adventure sports hub. Additionally, he is focused on enhancing infrastructure to support night skiing, aiming to offer both the sport and the scenic views to tourists.

Highlighting the annual exodus of Indian ski-enthusiasts to Europe, Baluni promised to develop a grand skiing destination in Auli, expecting its impressive slopes to attract a global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)