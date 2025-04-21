Navigating Waters: Indonesia-China Maritime Cooperation in the South China Sea
Indonesia and China commit to cooperation in the South China Sea, enhancing security and infrastructure. Amid tensions over territorial claims, both countries plan joint security efforts and economic projects. China is Indonesia's largest trading partner, influencing major infrastructure via the Belt and Road initiative.
Indonesia and China have pledged to enhance maritime cooperation in a bid to promote safety and security in the South China Sea, a region plagued by tensions over territorial claims. The two nations have agreed to collaborate on infrastructure development, minerals exploration, and joint security measures.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the importance of law enforcement and security cooperation, highlighting a memorandum of understanding on maritime security and safety signed by the coast guards.
Chinese Defense Minister Adm. Dong Jun announced plans for increased communication and joint counter-terrorism exercises, reflecting the deepening ties between the nations. Indonesia further strengthens economic ties through major infrastructure projects linked to China's Belt and Road initiative.
