Tragedy Strikes at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: MLA's Critical Condition
Congress MLA Uma Thomas from Thrikkakara is critically injured after reportedly falling from a gallery at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. She sustained head and spinal injuries and is on ventilator support at a nearby private hospital. She was attending a dance program when the incident occurred.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 29-12-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 20:57 IST
Thrikkakara Congress MLA Uma Thomas is in critical condition following a fall from a gallery at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Sunday evening. Thomas suffered head and spinal injuries in the incident.
Eyewitnesses reported that Thomas was severely bleeding and quickly transported to a local private hospital by volunteers and bystanders.
Hospital authorities have confirmed that her condition is critical, requiring ventilator support. Sources stated that Thomas was in attendance at a dance event inaugurated by Culture Affairs Minister Saji Cherian when the accident happened.
