Tragedy Strikes at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: MLA's Critical Condition

Thrikkakara Congress MLA Uma Thomas is in critical condition following a fall from a gallery at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Sunday evening. Thomas suffered head and spinal injuries in the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported that Thomas was severely bleeding and quickly transported to a local private hospital by volunteers and bystanders.

Hospital authorities have confirmed that her condition is critical, requiring ventilator support. Sources stated that Thomas was in attendance at a dance event inaugurated by Culture Affairs Minister Saji Cherian when the accident happened.

(With inputs from agencies.)