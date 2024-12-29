Ayodhya Braces for Millions During Maha Kumbh 2025

Ayodhya authorities are gearing up for a significant influx of devotees during January and February 2025, coinciding with the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The event is expected to draw around 2.5 crore visitors to the temple town of Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Municipal Corporation officials anticipate additional footfall, particularly from January 13 to February 12, as visitors seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. Provisions are being made to cater to the anticipated surge, with temporary shelters and bonfire arrangements to counter the region's cold weather conditions.

The Maha Kumbh, a major religious gathering at Prayagraj, attracts millions who participate in sacred bathing rituals at the Triveni Sangam. A visit to Ayodhya's Ram Lalla is seen as an additional divine experience for devotees, amplifying their spiritual journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)