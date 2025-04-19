Left Menu

Blazing Inferno: Firefighters Combat Massive Godown Fire in Prayagraj

A massive fire erupted at a tent house godown in Prayagraj, prompting an urgent response from firefighters. Despite intense efforts, the blaze remains uncontrolled, with emergency services drawing resources from surrounding regions. No casualties have been reported, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 10:48 IST
Fire Officer RK Chaurasia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Firefighters are battling a significant blaze that engulfed a tent house godown in Prayagraj's Parade area on Saturday. Fire Officer RK Chaurasia confirmed, "We were alerted to the godown fire, and all fire tankers were promptly dispatched. The Chief Fire Officer is aiding in the effort."

Additional fire tankers have been summoned from neighboring districts due to the fire's magnitude. Defense tankers are also on-site as the blazing inferno's temperatures necessitate protective shields. Fire Officer Chaurasia noted sustaining blisters from the heat. The fire's intensity is attributed to extensive storage in the godown, compounded by explosive cylinders. An investigation will follow post-extinguishing, with possible action against those responsible.

Thankfully, no casualties have been recorded so far. However, officials are actively engaged in identifying the fire's cause. The investigation aims to uncover what sparked the early morning incident, as officials remain vigilant and concerned over the potential aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

