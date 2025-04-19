Blaze Erupts at Tent House Godown in Prayagraj

In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday, a fire broke out at a tent house godown in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Firefighting teams quickly arrived at the scene to tackle the alarming blaze.

Officials have confirmed that, fortunately, there have been no reported casualties so far. The origin of the fire is still shrouded in mystery as authorities launch a detailed investigation to uncover what might have sparked the incident.

The situation remains under close monitoring, with further updates expected as more information becomes available. (ANI)

