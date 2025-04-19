Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Tent House Godown in Prayagraj

A fire erupted in a tent house godown in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a rapid response from fire brigades. No casualties have been reported, but the cause remains unknown as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 10:43 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday, a fire broke out at a tent house godown in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Firefighting teams quickly arrived at the scene to tackle the alarming blaze.

Officials have confirmed that, fortunately, there have been no reported casualties so far. The origin of the fire is still shrouded in mystery as authorities launch a detailed investigation to uncover what might have sparked the incident.

The situation remains under close monitoring, with further updates expected as more information becomes available. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

