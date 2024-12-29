Left Menu

PM Modi Honors Cinematic Legends in Last 2024 Mann Ki Baat

In his final Mann Ki Baat of 2024, PM Modi paid homage to Indian cinema legends Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Tapan Sinha. Highlighting their global contributions, Modi also praised the film industry's role in cultural and economic growth.

In the concluding Mann Ki Baat address of 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to iconic figures of Indian cinema, including Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Tapan Sinha. He honored these personalities for their remarkable contributions that have bestowed global recognition upon Indian cinema.

Highlighting Raj Kapoor's influence, Modi stated, "Raj Kapoor ji introduced the world to India's soft power through his films." He praised Mohammed Rafi's magical voice, noting its impact across different song genres. Modi also acknowledged Akkineni Nageswara Rao for elevating Telugu cinema and capturing Indian traditions and values.

PM's homage resonated with ANR's son, Nagarjuna, who expressed gratitude on social media. The Prime Minister also spoke about the film industry propelling the economy, with Indian TV shows and serials demonstrating creative potential. Modi emphasized the industry's role in national development and its expansion into numerous languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

