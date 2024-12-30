Left Menu

Fatwa Against New Year Celebrations

A cleric from the All India Muslim Jamaat has issued a fatwa discouraging Muslims from participating in New Year celebrations, deeming them un-Islamic. The fatwa criticizes activities like partying, dancing, and drinking, associating them with Christian traditions and condemning them under Islamic law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:56 IST
A cleric from the All India Muslim Jamaat has made headlines by issuing a fatwa that urges Muslims to refrain from joining New Year celebrations, branding these activities as un-Islamic.

Shahabuddin Razvi, the national president of the organization, issued this stricture on Sunday, criticizing the tradition of New Year festivities like exchanging greetings and organizing parties as fundamentally Christian in nature.

According to Razvi, the Islamic Shariat prohibits activities commonly observed during New Year events, such as drinking, dancing, and gambling, and considers Muslims who partake in these festivities as violating Islamic law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

