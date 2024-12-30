Tyson's Triumphant Return: A Rollercoaster Fight in Boxing History

Boxing icon Mike Tyson has spoken candidly about his return to the ring and subsequent defeat by social media phenomenon Jake Paul, in a fight that captivated an audience of over 108 million on Netflix, setting a new benchmark for the most-streamed sporting event ever. As reported by People magazine, Tyson expressed feelings of depression following the November 15 match, marking his first ring appearance in almost 20 years.

Tyson described the fight as a significant high, saying, "That fight was such a big ascent, we were so up and high, we were so excited." However, after the fight, he admitted, "Boom. Wow, I'm kind of depressed a little bit. We got to get back ... to living. [We were] training for it nine months." Initially set for July 2024, the fight took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in November after Tyson recovered from a severe ulcer.

Despite the postponement, the event's global impact was undeniable, with Tyson noting parts of the match were hazy. "I don't remember the fight that much; I kind of blanked out a little," he admitted, according to People magazine. Reflecting on one memorable moment, Tyson recalled, "I remember coming back from the first round and Jake is doing some kind of … I don't know what he was doing," mimicking Paul's bow. Post-fight, Tyson questioned his choice to return. "The day after I woke up and said to my wife, 'Why did I do that?' I just don't know what the hell was going on," he shared.

Married to Lakiha Spicer since 2009, Tyson also discussed the fight's physical aftermath. "I don't remember it, but my body was really sore -- my chest, my stomach was really sore," according to People magazine. The conversation turned lighter when Tyson's viral wardrobe malfunction was discussed. Laughing it off, Tyson remarked, "Television has really changed. That became a big thing. That's just so ridiculous. That's not important. I've been that way my whole career; my butt's been showing."

