Nathula Visit Restrictions: New Year 2025 Plans for Tourists

Tourists will be restricted from visiting Nathula on January 1, 2025, due to a special border personnel meeting. While Nathula will be off-limits, nearby attractions like Tsomgo Lake and Baba Mandir will remain accessible. Visitors are advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:20 IST
In a recent announcement, officials have informed that tourists will be restricted from visiting Sikkim's Nathula near the India-China boundary on New Year's Day, January 1, 2025. This decision is due to a special border personnel meeting scheduled on that day.

Authorities have advised tourists to steer clear of Nathula during this time to ensure the smooth conduct of the meeting. However, popular nearby attractions such as Tsomgo Lake and Baba Mandir will stay open for visitors.

Officials have urged travelers to plan their sightseeing activities accordingly to avoid any inconvenience on this holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

