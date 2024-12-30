Left Menu

Asha Bhosle Rocks at 91 with Electrifying 'Tauba Tauba' Performance

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle amazed audiences with her rendition of Karan Aujla's hit song 'Tauba Tauba' during a concert in Dubai. At 91, her performance went viral, earning admiration from Aujla and others. Bhosle's enduring influence continues to inspire, showcasing her timeless talent across generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:35 IST
Asha Bhosle Rocks at 91 with Electrifying 'Tauba Tauba' Performance
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

At the age of 91, legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle stunned audiences in Dubai by delivering a remarkable performance of Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's popular track 'Tauba Tauba'.

The moment went viral across social media as videos circulated of Bhosle singing the song on Sunday, captivating fans globally. Not only did her rendition of the track from the film 'Bad Newz' impress, but she also emulated some of the iconic dance moves originally choreographed by Bosco Martis for actors Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

Karan Aujla expressed his awe and gratitude, calling Bhosle a 'living goddess of music' and stating that her version of the song was even better than his. The event highlighted Bhosle's enduring influence in the music industry, inspiring fans and artists alike with her timeless talent and vibrant stage presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024