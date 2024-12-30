Asha Bhosle Rocks at 91 with Electrifying 'Tauba Tauba' Performance

At the age of 91, legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle stunned audiences in Dubai by delivering a remarkable performance of Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's popular track 'Tauba Tauba'.

The moment went viral across social media as videos circulated of Bhosle singing the song on Sunday, captivating fans globally. Not only did her rendition of the track from the film 'Bad Newz' impress, but she also emulated some of the iconic dance moves originally choreographed by Bosco Martis for actors Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

Karan Aujla expressed his awe and gratitude, calling Bhosle a 'living goddess of music' and stating that her version of the song was even better than his. The event highlighted Bhosle's enduring influence in the music industry, inspiring fans and artists alike with her timeless talent and vibrant stage presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)