Five Charged in Connection with Liam Payne's Tragic Death in Buenos Aires

Five individuals face serious charges in the death of singer Liam Payne in Buenos Aires. Accusations include negligent homicide and drug supply, with hotel staff implicated. Friend Roger Nores is charged with negligent homicide and faces travel restrictions. The music community mourns the unexpected loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:48 IST
Liam Payne (Photo/Instagram/@liampayne). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development in the investigation of Liam Payne's death, Argentine authorities have pressed charges against five individuals. The internationally acclaimed singer met a tragic end after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Among those charged is Payne's friend, Roger Nores, who has been accused of negligent homicide. Nores is barred from leaving Argentina as the legal proceedings unfold. It remains uncertain if Nores has been detained, according to reports from TMZ.

In a troubling turn, two hotel employees, Braian Paiz and Ezequiel Pereyra, face allegations of supplying narcotics to Payne. Hotel managers Gilda Martin and Esteban Grassi are also charged, with accusations of failing to ensure safety conditions, potentially escalating the legal repercussions in this complex case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

