'SNL's' Heidi Gardner Shares How She Landed Travis Kelce as a Host

Heidi Gardner, 'SNL' cast member, revealed her role in bringing American footballer Travis Kelce to host the show. Kelce was suggested after Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win. The show featured Kelce tailgating, a first in SNL history, and followed his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Updated: 30-12-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:06 IST
Heidi Gardner and Travis Kelce ( Image Source: Instagram/@Heidi Gardner@killatrav). Image Credit: ANI
'Saturday Night Live' cast member Heidi Gardner disclosed she influenced decision-makers to cast American footballer Travis Kelce as a host. Creator Lorne Michaels agreed only on the condition that Kelce wins the Super Bowl, Gardner shared.

In a Variety podcast interview, Gardner described this casting decision as her 'biggest swing' at SNL, citing her admiration for Kelce's comedic talent. She emphasized persistent persuasion to finally get Michaels to accept her proposal.

Kelce's friends and family showed strong support by attending the show, where he uniquely tailgated before hosting. Meanwhile, Kelce's burgeoning romance with pop icon Taylor Swift has been in the spotlight since summer 2023.

