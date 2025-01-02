Veteran Actor John Capodice Passes Away at 83
John Capodice, admired for his roles in 'General Hospital' and 'Ace Ventura', has died at the age of 83. He leaves behind a legacy through diverse roles in films and television, with credits in significant projects spanning decades. He is survived by his wife, daughters, and four grandchildren.
John Capodice, the veteran actor renowned for his roles in 'General Hospital' and 'Ace Ventura', has died at the age of 83, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.
His notable television portrayal as Carmine Cerullo on 'General Hospital' spanned six episodes between 1994 and 1996. In cinema, Capodice's memorable appearance came as a dismissive police officer opposite Jim Carrey in the 1994 hit, 'Ace Ventura'. Beyond these, he graced the screen in films such as 'Wall Street', 'The Doors', 'Honeymoon in Vegas', 'Speed', and 'Independence Day'.
In television, Capodice boasted an extensive guest-star portfolio, appearing in popular series like 'CSI', 'Seinfeld', 'Ellen', 'Law & Order', and 'The West Wing', among others. His career began with six episodes of 'Ryan's Hope'. Additionally, Capodice made a lasting impression in commercials, notably as Fred in an iconic Polly-O String Cheese ad.
Capodice is survived by his wife, daughters, and four grandchildren. His contributions to both television and film endure, securing his place in entertainment history.
