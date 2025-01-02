Left Menu

Veteran Actor John Capodice Passes Away at 83

John Capodice, admired for his roles in 'General Hospital' and 'Ace Ventura', has died at the age of 83. He leaves behind a legacy through diverse roles in films and television, with credits in significant projects spanning decades. He is survived by his wife, daughters, and four grandchildren.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:04 IST
Veteran Actor John Capodice Passes Away at 83
Actor John Capodice (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

John Capodice, the veteran actor renowned for his roles in 'General Hospital' and 'Ace Ventura', has died at the age of 83, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

His notable television portrayal as Carmine Cerullo on 'General Hospital' spanned six episodes between 1994 and 1996. In cinema, Capodice's memorable appearance came as a dismissive police officer opposite Jim Carrey in the 1994 hit, 'Ace Ventura'. Beyond these, he graced the screen in films such as 'Wall Street', 'The Doors', 'Honeymoon in Vegas', 'Speed', and 'Independence Day'.

In television, Capodice boasted an extensive guest-star portfolio, appearing in popular series like 'CSI', 'Seinfeld', 'Ellen', 'Law & Order', and 'The West Wing', among others. His career began with six episodes of 'Ryan's Hope'. Additionally, Capodice made a lasting impression in commercials, notably as Fred in an iconic Polly-O String Cheese ad.

Capodice is survived by his wife, daughters, and four grandchildren. His contributions to both television and film endure, securing his place in entertainment history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025