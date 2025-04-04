Tributes Pour in for Veteran Actor Manoj Kumar
Leaders in Odisha mourn the passing of veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, praising his legacy and contributions to Indian cinema. The legendary actor, known for his patriotic films, passed away in Mumbai at age 87, leaving behind a rich legacy celebrated by fans and politicians alike.
- Country:
- India
In a poignant farewell to a cinematic legend, Odisha's leaders, including Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, have expressed deep condolences for the passing of veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar.
The actor, renowned for his quintessential portrayals of patriotism in the 1960s and 1970s, died at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital at the age of 87 due to age-related health issues. His body of work remains influential, etched in the hearts of cinephiles and the public alike.
The news of his demise has reverberated across the nation, with leaders highlighting his immense contribution to Indian cinema. Manoj Kumar, recipient of prestigious awards such as the Padma Shri and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, left a legacy of films that continue to inspire generations. Tributes continue to pour in, celebrating his life and achievements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
