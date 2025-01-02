Left Menu

Prativa Satpathy Honoured with Gangadhar National Award for Poetry 2023

Celebrated Odia poet Prativa Satpathy will receive the prestigious Gangadhar National Award for Poetry 2023, conferred by Sambalpur University on its 58th foundation day. Known for her impactful works since the 1960s, her poetry transcends linguistic barriers, capturing audiences worldwide. The award includes a citation, shawl, and a Rs 1,00,000 cash prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambalpur | Updated: 02-01-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 12:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Esteemed Odia poet Prativa Satpathy is set to be honored with the Gangadhar National Award for Poetry 2023 by Sambalpur University. The award will be presented during the university's 58th foundation day event on January 5.

Prativa Satpathy, who rose to prominence in the 1960s with her acclaimed work 'Sesha Janha', has gained recognition not only in India but also internationally, as her poetic expressions in Odia have been translated into multiple languages.

The Gangadhar National Award, named after the illustrious Odisha poet Gangadhar Meher and established in 1989, includes a citation, a traditional shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000. Previous recipients have been distinguished figures in the poetry sphere such as Gulzar, K Sachidanandan, and Jayanta Mohapatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

