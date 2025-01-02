Jyoti Sharma Takes the Helm: New Leadership at nasscom Foundation

The nasscom Foundation has announced the appointment of Jyoti Sharma as its new Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect. This significant leadership change was revealed in a statement released by the company on Thursday.

Succeeding Nidhi Bhasin, Sharma comes with an extensive background of more than 20 years in social impact, program development, resource mobilization, and stakeholder engagement. Her experience is expected to play a crucial role in broadening the foundation's reach and enhancing its influence.

Founded in 2001, the foundation represents the Indian tech industry and emphasizes technology's potential for social good. Sharma, an alumnus of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, plans to uphold and expand the foundation's TechForGood legacy, aiming for digital equity and inclusive growth in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)