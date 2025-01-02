Left Menu

Jyoti Sharma Takes the Helm: New Leadership at nasscom Foundation

nasscom Foundation has appointed Jyoti Sharma as its new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Nidhi Bhasin. Sharma brings over two decades of experience in social impact. She aims to enhance the foundation's outreach and influence by leveraging technology to drive meaningful societal change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The nasscom Foundation has announced the appointment of Jyoti Sharma as its new Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect. This significant leadership change was revealed in a statement released by the company on Thursday.

Succeeding Nidhi Bhasin, Sharma comes with an extensive background of more than 20 years in social impact, program development, resource mobilization, and stakeholder engagement. Her experience is expected to play a crucial role in broadening the foundation's reach and enhancing its influence.

Founded in 2001, the foundation represents the Indian tech industry and emphasizes technology's potential for social good. Sharma, an alumnus of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, plans to uphold and expand the foundation's TechForGood legacy, aiming for digital equity and inclusive growth in India.

