A Twisted Love Circle: 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' to Hit Theaters

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', releasing on February 21, features Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it promises a hilarious and musical journey through complex relationships. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, it merges comedy with the quirks of romantic entanglements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:54 IST
'Mere Husband Ki Biwi,' a forthcoming comedy film starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, will make its theatrical debut on February 21, as announced by the film's producers on Thursday.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, known for hits like 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh,' the film has been described as a 'musical ride of relationships, chaos, and cackles.' It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani under the Pooja Entertainment banner. The film aims to deliver a lighthearted yet impactful narrative.

Aziz unveiled a poster on Instagram, emphasizing that the love storyline isn't a triangle but a complete circle. He anticipates audiences of all ages will relish the quirks and complexities portrayed, providing laughter and discussions beyond the cinema experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

