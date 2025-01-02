Tycoon Ties: Jindal Family Attends Sharif Grandson's Lavish Wedding

Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal and his family were among the prominent guests attending the wedding festivities of Nawaz Sharif's grandson in Lahore. The event drew around 700 guests, blending both local and international attendees.

With longstanding ties to the Sharif family, the Jindals have reportedly been instrumental in helping Nawaz Sharif's son, Hussain Nawaz, establish a steel mill in the Gulf, reaffirming their cross-border business relations.

The Jindal family's visit was maintained as a low-profile event with significant security measures in place, reflecting the sensitive nature of the high-level cross-border relationships involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)