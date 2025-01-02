Left Menu

Tycoon Ties: Jindal Family Attends Sharif Grandson's Lavish Wedding

Indian business magnate Sajjan Jindal and his family attended the wedding of former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif's grandson in Lahore. The Jindal family's visit, marked by strong ties with the Sharif family, was kept low-profile amidst heightened security measures. This highlights cross-border ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:05 IST
PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal and his family were among the prominent guests attending the wedding festivities of Nawaz Sharif's grandson in Lahore. The event drew around 700 guests, blending both local and international attendees.

With longstanding ties to the Sharif family, the Jindals have reportedly been instrumental in helping Nawaz Sharif's son, Hussain Nawaz, establish a steel mill in the Gulf, reaffirming their cross-border business relations.

The Jindal family's visit was maintained as a low-profile event with significant security measures in place, reflecting the sensitive nature of the high-level cross-border relationships involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

