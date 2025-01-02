Left Menu

Golden Globes 2025: A Star-Studded Night of Hollywood Glamour and Competition

The Golden Globes 2025 will kick off Hollywood's awards season, featuring films like 'Wicked,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Emilia Perez.' Stars like Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez vie for honors, while reforms bring diversity to the voting body of international journalists. Key film categories span drama, musical, and comedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:32 IST
The Golden Globes 2025 will launch the Hollywood awards season on Sunday with a star-studded lineup. Films such as 'Wicked,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Emilia Perez' are in the spotlight, competing for attention and trophies before the Oscars. Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez, and Ariana Grande are among the big names vying for acting honors.

Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Notable contenders include the post-World War Two epic 'The Brutalist,' starring Adrien Brody, and Spanish-language musical 'Emilia Perez.' In the musical and comedy films category, 'Wicked' and 'Anora' lead the nominees, demonstrating the diverse range of genres celebrated at the Globes.

The Golden Globes have recently expanded their voting body, with 334 entertainment journalists from 85 countries now deciding the winners. This comes after reforms addressing ethical lapses and diversity issues. As the awards unfold, all eyes will be on who takes home the prestigious trophies, impacting the road to the Oscars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

