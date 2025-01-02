Left Menu

Call for Life-Size Tribute: Honoring Odisha's Reformist Visionary

Activists in Odisha's Ganjam district are urging the Berhampur Municipal Corporation to install a new life-size statue of social reformer Sashibhusan Rath. Known for launching notable newspapers, Rath also contributed to the state formation and reform efforts. Current statues are aging and poorly maintained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:39 IST
Call for Life-Size Tribute: Honoring Odisha's Reformist Visionary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Social activists in Odisha's Ganjam district are advocating for a significant tribute to Sashibhusan Rath by asking the Berhampur Municipal Corporation to erect a new life-size statue in his honor.

Rath, a key figure in state formation and journalism in Oriya and English, significantly influenced the social and cultural evolution of the region.

Current statues are in poor condition, and campaigners believe a prominent new statue will inspire future generations and properly honor Rath's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025