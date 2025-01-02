Call for Life-Size Tribute: Honoring Odisha's Reformist Visionary

Social activists in Odisha's Ganjam district are advocating for a significant tribute to Sashibhusan Rath by asking the Berhampur Municipal Corporation to erect a new life-size statue in his honor.

Rath, a key figure in state formation and journalism in Oriya and English, significantly influenced the social and cultural evolution of the region.

Current statues are in poor condition, and campaigners believe a prominent new statue will inspire future generations and properly honor Rath's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)