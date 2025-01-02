Call for Life-Size Tribute: Honoring Odisha's Reformist Visionary
Activists in Odisha's Ganjam district are urging the Berhampur Municipal Corporation to install a new life-size statue of social reformer Sashibhusan Rath. Known for launching notable newspapers, Rath also contributed to the state formation and reform efforts. Current statues are aging and poorly maintained.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Social activists in Odisha's Ganjam district are advocating for a significant tribute to Sashibhusan Rath by asking the Berhampur Municipal Corporation to erect a new life-size statue in his honor.
Rath, a key figure in state formation and journalism in Oriya and English, significantly influenced the social and cultural evolution of the region.
Current statues are in poor condition, and campaigners believe a prominent new statue will inspire future generations and properly honor Rath's legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement