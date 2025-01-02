Mannathu Padmanabhan: A Beacon of Secularism and Reform in Kerala
Mannathu Padmanabhan, founder of the Nair Service Society, is celebrated for his reformative influence in Kerala. Renowned for promoting secularism and challenging societal injustices, his legacy shines in the state's history. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala praised Padmanabhan's lasting impact at a recent Mannam Jayanthi celebration.
- Country:
- India
Mannathu Padmanabhan, recognized as the founder of the Nair Service Society (NSS), is celebrated as one of Kerala's most significant revolutionaries and reformers. His efforts have been instrumental in steering the state towards progression, according to senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who spoke on Thursday.
Chennithala highlighted Padmanabhan's dedication to unity, not only within his own community but across those in the state. He expressed pride in Kerala's secularism, during his address at the Mannam Jayanthi celebrations organized by the NSS in Perunna, Changanassery.
Mannathu Padmanabhan's relentless fight against injustices and superstitions is considered a pivotal chapter in history. The NSS's consistent opposition to governmental missteps was also praised, reinforcing Padmanabhan's enduring influence in Kerala's society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ramesh Chennithala: A Contender for Kerala's Leadership in 2026?
Kerala's Congress Leadership Contender: Ramesh Chennithala's Rising Momentum
Manmohan Singh: India's Quiet Reformer and Economic Architect
India Mourns the Loss of Economic Reformer Manmohan Singh
Nation Mourns the Loss of Economic Reformer Manmohan Singh