Mannathu Padmanabhan: A Beacon of Secularism and Reform in Kerala

Mannathu Padmanabhan, founder of the Nair Service Society, is celebrated for his reformative influence in Kerala. Renowned for promoting secularism and challenging societal injustices, his legacy shines in the state's history. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala praised Padmanabhan's lasting impact at a recent Mannam Jayanthi celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:49 IST
  Country:
  • India

Mannathu Padmanabhan, recognized as the founder of the Nair Service Society (NSS), is celebrated as one of Kerala's most significant revolutionaries and reformers. His efforts have been instrumental in steering the state towards progression, according to senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who spoke on Thursday.

Chennithala highlighted Padmanabhan's dedication to unity, not only within his own community but across those in the state. He expressed pride in Kerala's secularism, during his address at the Mannam Jayanthi celebrations organized by the NSS in Perunna, Changanassery.

Mannathu Padmanabhan's relentless fight against injustices and superstitions is considered a pivotal chapter in history. The NSS's consistent opposition to governmental missteps was also praised, reinforcing Padmanabhan's enduring influence in Kerala's society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

