Maddock Films Expands Its Thrilling Horror-Comedy Universe

Maddock Films, led by Dinesh Vijan, announces an ambitious slate of horror-comedy films, including sequels and new titles in its popular cinematic universe. The line-up, rooted in Indian culture, aims to entertain and innovate, with releases planned annually until 2028, starting with 'Thama' in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 10:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maddock Films, spearheaded by filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, has unveiled an ambitious collection of both new and returning titles within its acclaimed horror-comedy universe. The slate includes popular sequels like 'Stree 3' and fresh narratives such as 'Shakti Shalini' and 'Pehla Mahayudh'.

The announcement follows the commencement of filming for 'Thama', featuring Ayushmann Khurrana as a vampire. Directed under the Maddock banner, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 'Thama' is set to release during the Diwali of 2025, with subsequent films launching annually.

Vijan emphasizes Maddock's commitment to crafting stories deeply entrenched in Indian culture, resonating emotionally with audiences. The production aims to further expand its cinematic universe, promising to engage fans with unforgettable characters and stories through 2028. As of now, specific details on cast and directors for the new titles remain under wraps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

