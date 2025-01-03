Left Menu

Challenging Gender Norms in 'Jhansi Ka Rajkumar': A Cinematic Journey

Gulshan Devaiah and Namita Dubey star in 'Jhansi Ka Rajkumar,' exploring gender stereotypes in small town India. Devaiah plays a stay-at-home dad, while Dubey's character is the breadwinner, showcasing a role reversal. The film challenges traditional gender roles with humor, depicting societal norms in a new light.

In 'Jhansi Ka Rajkumar,' actors Gulshan Devaiah and Namita Dubey deliver a humorous exploration of gender roles in rural India. The film portrays Devaiah as Rajkumar, a house husband, while Dubey's character, Devayani, supports the family, presenting a novel look at societal stereotypes.

Directed by Nicholas Kharkongor and streaming on Prasar Bharati's Waves platform, the film tackles the complexities of relocating to a new environment while reshaping traditional gender expectations. Devaiah believes the film's exploration of role reversals adds a unique humor to the narrative.

Dubey adds that the film's theme challenges what society has taught about gender roles, similar to films like 'Ki & Ka.' By dissecting these norms and presenting an entertaining story, 'Jhansi Ka Rajkumar' offers fresh perspectives on gender dynamics in small towns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

