Left Menu

Golden Globes Shine Amidst Box Office Slump in China

The 2025 Golden Globes marks the start of Hollywood's awards season, with major films vying for recognition. Meanwhile, China's 2024 box office revenue has dropped significantly, signaling ongoing challenges for the film industry post-pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 10:27 IST
Golden Globes Shine Amidst Box Office Slump in China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This Sunday, the curtain will raise on Hollywood's 2025 awards season with the prestigious Golden Globes ceremony. Major films such as "Wicked," "The Brutalist," and "Emilia Perez" are set to compete for acclaim, while high-profile stars like Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Angelina Jolie vie for acting honors. Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the show, which promises a dazzling evening to be aired live on CBS and available for streaming on Paramount+.

However, not all is glittering in the film industry. In China, the box office revenues for 2024 have suffered a nearly 23% decline compared to the previous year, as reported by the China Film Administration. This downturn reflects the persistent struggles of the domestic industry trying to reclaim its pre-pandemic boom.

Despite these challenges, the Golden Globes is poised to deliver an exciting night, setting the stage for what is hoping to be a revitalized year for global cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025